Bengal's power shift: Mamata Banerjee falls, nine ministers routed as BJP reshapes politics

Kolkata:

In a dramatic political shift in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), appear to have suffered a major electoral setback in the 2026 Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party delivered a sweeping performance, ending TMC’s 15-year tenure. The saffron party secured 206 of the 293 seats where counting was conducted.

Despite sustained efforts to counter voter fatigue, Mamata’s party failed to prevent significant losses. Mamata herself was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, and nine of her ministers also lost their respective constituencies, underscoring the scale of the political shift.

Key ministerial losses

Among the prominent leaders who lost their seats:

Shashi Panja (Women and Child Development Minister) – Shyampukur seat

Siddiqullah Chowdhury (Library Minister) – Monteswar seat

Udayan Guha (North Bengal Development Minister) – Dinhata seat

Chandrima Bhattacharya (Minister of State for Finance) – Dum Dum North seat

Bratya Basu (Education Minister) – Dum Dum seat

Rathin Ghosh (Food Minister) – Madhyamgram seat

Sujit Bose (Fire and Emergency Services Minister) – Bidhannagar seat

Becharam Manna (Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development) – Singur seat

Birbaha Hansda (Forest Minister) – Binpur seat

Record voter turnout

The elections witnessed unprecedented voter participation, with turnout exceeding 90% across both phases—breaking all previous records in the state. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attributed this surge to a strong anti-TMC wave, the TMC argued that voters turned out in large numbers to prevent vote-splitting.

However, the final results suggest that anti-incumbency sentiment played a decisive role.

Other notable outcomes

The TMC won 80 seats and is leading on one other seat. The Congress managed to win two seats– Farakka and Raninagar. Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir, who contested from two constituencies in Murshidabad, secured victories in both and will now be required to vacate one seat as per election rules.

The 2026 West Bengal election results mark a turning point in the state’s political landscape, signaling the end of an era dominated by Mamata Banerjee and opening the door for a new phase under BJP leadership.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur in huge upset to TMC