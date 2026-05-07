New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their second pregnancy in April. The couple, who are already parents to their daughter Dua, shared the happy news with fans through a heartwarming post featuring Dua holding a pregnancy test kit with positive results.

Following the announcement, an old interview clip of Deepika Padukone has resurfaced online. In the video, she was asked about one thing she wanted to do before she died, and her response reflected her thoughts on motherhood. Read on to know what did she said.

When Deepika Padukone expressed her desire to 'have lots of babies'

In an old interview, Deepika Padukone was seen answering questions picked from chit papers. She read out the prompt, "The one thing I have got to do before I die," and responded, "The one thing I’ve got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That’s what I want to do."

Deepika Padukone announces her second pregnancy

In April 2026, Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy with husband-actor Ranveer Singh by sharing a picture of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple kept the announcement simple, adding two evil eye emojis as the caption.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in King, an action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan, slated to release on December 24, 2026. She is also a part of Raaka, directed by Atlee and starring Allu Arjun.

Will Deepika Padukone attend Met Gala 2026?

Reports suggested that Deepika Padukone might attend the Met Gala this year with Ranveer Singh. However, neither she nor her team has confirmed the buzz.

Now, insider information says she is likely skipping the event due to her packed work schedule. With SRK's film, King, releasing later this year and Raaka also in the pipeline, she is currently focused on completing her film commitments.

For the unversed, the Met Gala is an annual charity event that takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, it started on Monday, May 4, with the theme of "Costume Art". Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with an outfit designed by Tommy Hilfiger. She has been to the Met Gala three times: 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's first glimpse after her 2nd pregnancy reveal goes viral; director shares BTS