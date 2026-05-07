Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher's grave: How did the actress lose her infant?

New Delhi:

On May 6, a video posted by Celina Jaitly broke the internet. The actress was seen crying inconsolably while wiping her son Shamsher's grave as she battles a tumultuous divorce with husband Peter Haag in Austria. The 44-year-old actor has three sons - she lost one of her twins in 2017, shortly after his premature birth due to a heart condition. In 2023, the actress had opened up about what exactly had happened.

For the unversed, Celina and Peter are parents to two sets of twin boys. Their first twins, Winston and Viraaj, were born in March 2012, while Arthur and Shamsher were born in September 2017. Tragically, Shamsher passed away soon after birth due to a congenital heart condition. The couple’s surviving sons are Winston, Viraaj and Arthur.

Celina Jaitly breaks down at son Shamsher's grave

Opening up about the past few weeks, Celina wrote, “I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing.”

The actor then alleged that despite assurances given before an Austrian court, she was not allowed to meet her children. She claimed that her children had been taken to an undisclosed location and that the only child she could meet was her late son, Shamsher. “Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born,” read an excerpt from her post. Here is the video:

How did Celina Jaitly lose her son Shamsher?

In July 2023, Celina opened up about one of the most painful phases of her life, the loss of her son Shamsher during her second twin pregnancy in 2017. In an emotional post, the No Entry actor spoke about going into labour at just 32 weeks and losing her baby boy due to a congenital heart condition.

Along with the note, Celina shared deeply personal photographs, including one where she was seen holding Shamsher while her husband, Peter Haag, stood beside her. She also posted a close-up picture from the NICU and another featuring the entire family. She had spoken about why she took years to speak publicly about the experience. Celina wrote, "It took me 5 years to come to terms with this episode of our lives but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to @haag.peter & I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby."

She added that she and Peter wanted parents going through similar situations to know that healing is possible. “Peter n I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience, we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives (sic).”

Celina also recalled the emotional toll of spending time in the neonatal intensive care unit while worrying about their surviving son Arthur after losing Shamsher. “The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen,” she wrote.

She revealed that she and Peter even moved into the hospital in Dubai for a few months during Arthur’s NICU stay because the trauma of losing one child left them terrified for the other. “While not an option for everyone, Peter & I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of #nicu as the loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too (sic),” she shared.

The actress also used her post to comfort and encourage parents of premature babies, reminding them that the emotional highs and lows they experience are completely normal. “Please know that you are not alone in how you are feeling. Know that extreme & sometimes contradictory emotions are experienced by nearly every parent of a preemie at one time or another. It is very important at such a time to remember you can be more effective as a team than individually so watch your teamwork as parents,” she wrote.

She ended the note with a message of hope, urging parents to stay emotionally connected to their babies even in difficult circumstances. “Speaking, singing gently to your premature baby in the NICU is a great way to bond and feel close, even when you can’t hold him. Remember Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it (sic).”

Celina had filed a case against Peter Haag in November 2025, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She had also sought Rs 50 crore and additional compensation. The matter is currently being heard in court.

Also read: Celina Jaitly breaks down at late son's grave amid divorce battle with husband Peter Haag in Austria