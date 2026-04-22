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Deepika Padukone's first glimpse after her 2nd pregnancy reveal goes viral; director Punit Malhotra shares BTS

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra recently shared a picture with Deepika Padukone from the set, which gives fans a glimpse of the actress after she announced her second pregnancy. Read on for more details.

Deepika Padukone shoots with director Punit Malhotra.
Deepika Padukone shoots with director Punit Malhotra. Image Source : Instagram/ Punit Malhotra
New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The Bollywood star couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024, recently shared the joyful news with fans through a cute picture of Dua holding a pregnancy test kit. However, filmmaker Punit Malhotra recently shared a candid moment with the actress on Tuesday, which has since gone viral on the internet.

His post gave fans the first glimpse of Deepika Padukone after she announced her second pregnancy. It also suggests that the actress remains active professionally during her pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone shoots with director Punit Malhotra

While sharing a picture with Deepika Padukone, Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra wrote in the caption, "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone expecting her second child: Remember her pregnancy post for Dua?

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Deepika Padukone Punit Malhotra
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