Deepika Padukone expecting her second child: Remember her pregnancy post for Dua?

New Delhi:

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared joyful news with their fans on Sunday as they announced that they are expecting their second child. Ever since the couple posted the update on social media, celebrities and fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

As the couple prepares to welcome another addition to their family, here's a look at what Deepika posted when she announced her first pregnancy with their daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone's first pregnancy announcement post

Deepika Padukone announced the news of her first pregnancy in February 2024, with a pastel-themed pregnancy announcement card. It features cute illustrations including tiny shoes, baby clothes, rattles, safety pins, and balloons.

At the centre, the text reads "September 2024" and "Deepika & Ranveer" was written below it. With this, the couple announced that they are expecting their newborn in September 2024.

In September 2024, the couple confirmed the arrival of their first child, a daughter on September 8, 2024. The Instagram post features a gold frame with a bow design at the top and includes text that reads, "Welcome Baby Girl!!". Below it, the date "8.9.2024" is mentioned, marking the baby's arrival. At the bottom, it reads, "Deepika & Ranveer."

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the news with a cute picture of daughter Dua on Instagram. The couple kept this announcement simple as they added two evil eye emojis in the caption.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently basking the success of his spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge which hit the worldwide screens on March 19, 2026. However, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in action thriller King alongside a star-studded cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Jaideep Alhawat and others.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with daughter Dua's picture