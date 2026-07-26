Mirabai Chanu clinches gold medal in 48kg weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi:

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched yet another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as she won the yellow metal for the third consecutive time on Sunday, July 26, during the ongoing Glasgow Games. Chanu won the gold in the 48kg weight category.

Chanu lifted a total of 190kg across the Snatch and Clean and Jerk categories and defeated the second-placed Ruth Nyong of Nigeria by a margin of 22kg. Chanu lifted 85kg in her third attempt in Snatch, setting a Games record in the snatch. She then lifted 105kg in the Clean and Jerk, setting another Games record. Her 85kg lift in the snatch is also the Championships record, while the total weight of 190kg that she lifted is also the Games record.

Chanu faltered on her first attempt of 82kg on the Snatch before lifting 85kg on her second and third attempts. She could not find a successful lift in her first Clean and Jerk attempt of 105kg; however, the Manipuri weightlifter lifted the same weight on her next attempt to bag the gold.

Chanu's third gold at the Commonwealth

This was Chanu's third straight gold at the Commonwealth Games after having clinched the yellow metal at the 2018 Gold Coast Games in the 48kg category and then the top prize at the 2022 Birmingham Games in the 49kg event. This was India's first-ever gold medal at the Glasgow event after the contingent gave the nation a silver and a bronze medal.

Rishikanta Singh clinches silver, Jhandu Kumar wins bronze

Earlier in the day, Rishikanta Singh gave India a silver medal in the Men's 60kg weightlifting at the Glasgow Games. Rishikanta lifted a total of 264kg and came second to only Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, who lifted 273kg, a new Games record. Rishikanta lifted 121kg in the Snatch with his third attempt and then conquered 143kg in his first Clean and Jerk attempt. His other two attempts in the Clean and Jerk of 148kg and 151kg were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Jhandu Kumar clinched a bronze in the Men's heavyweight in Para Powerlifting on July 24, giving India their first medal at the Games. He amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg.

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