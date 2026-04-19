Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy with daughter Dua's picture

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the joyful news on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Deepika Padukone shared a cute picture of her daughter Dua, in which she can be seen holding a pregnancy test showing two pink lines, a sign of a positive result.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

In the picture, both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are seen gently holding their daughter Dua while taking the photo. The couple kept the announcement simple, adding only an evil eye emoji as the caption. Take a look below:

Celebs congratulate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Soon after Deepika made the announcement, the couple’s fans, friends, and colleagues from the film fraternity congratulated them in the comments section. Kiara Advani wrote, “Congratulationssss,” while Parineeti Chopra commented, “Congratssssssss.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Omggggg bigggggest love.” Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vikrant Massey, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bhumi Pednekar also extended their congratulations in the comments. Within an hour, the post had garnered over 1.2 million likes and more than 19,000 comments.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKA PADUKONE)Screengrab taken from Deepika Padukone's Instagram post.

For the unversed, the couple got married on November 14, 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and named her Dua Padukone Singh.

This is a developing story.

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