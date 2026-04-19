Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: How much did Akshay Kumar's horror comedy earn on Saturday?

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla, opened at the box office with strong earnings of Rs 12.25 crore on its first day, and collected Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews. The film marks the reunion of the iconic duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 14-year gap. They last collaborated on the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

Apart from Akshay, the film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. For the unversed, the film had paid previews on April 16, 2026, from 9 PM, and hit the big screens worldwide on April 17, 2026. Let's see how much the film earned on its second day of release, April 18, 2026.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2

Bhooth Bangla, according to industry tracker sacnilk, saw a slight increase in its earnings on Day 2. The movie collected Rs 19 crore across 11,513 shows with an occupancy of 29% on its first Saturday, April 18, 2026, taking its total collection to Rs 35 crore in India.

Let's take a look at the Bhooth Bangla's box office collection so far

Day 0 (Paid previews) - Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1 - Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2 - Rs 19 crore

Total collection in India - Rs 35 crore

In terms of occupancy, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.87% on Day 2. The highest occupancy of 50.38% was recorded during the night shows, followed by 38.46% in the evening, 32.77% in the afternoon, and the lowest occupancy of 13.85% was witnessed during the morning shows.

Akshay Kumar's work front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has several projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Haiwaan, Golmaal 5, and Welcome to the Jungle. Before Bhooth Bangla, the actor was seen in the third instalment of the courtroom comedy Jolly LLB, alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla.

In 2025, Akshay featured in four films, including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Kannappa, and Jolly LLB 3.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film mint on Day 1?