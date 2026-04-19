Trump influenced by Netanyahu to join Iran war as 'distraction' from Epstein files: Kamala Harris

Washington:

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump, claiming he was drawn into a military confrontation with Iran under the influence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She described the situation as a weak attempt to shift attention away from controversies linked to the “Epstein files.”

Speaking at an event organised by the Michigan Democratic Women’s Caucus in Detroit on Saturday, Harris said the conflict does not reflect the wishes of the American public. She portrayed the situation as an unnecessary war and questioned the administration’s intentions.

During her speech, Harris alleged that the operation, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” was being used to distract from domestic political issues. She sharply criticised the current leadership, calling it the “most corrupt, callous and incompetent” administration in US history.

Harris also raised concerns about Trump’s approach to power, suggesting he aims to project strength by using military force at will. She argued that his actions mark a major departure from long-standing US foreign policy traditions.

International trust in US weakened under Trump

According to Harris, Trump is the “first president of the US of either party since World War II to abandon America's responsibility to... nurture and protect our alliances, our friendships.” She added that his leadership has weakened international trust in the United States.

She further claimed that the administration has ignored global standards, saying Trump is the first leader to “not even pretend, and in fact, dismiss the importance of upholding international rules and norms such as sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Harris warned that such actions have made the US appear unreliable to its allies and reduced its global influence.

Democrats to win upcoming midterm polls, says Harris

In addition to foreign policy, Harris addressed domestic issues including the economy, healthcare, and reproductive rights. Turning to politics, she expressed optimism about the Democratic Party’s chances, stating she believes it will win the upcoming midterm elections in November.