'TMC colluded with Congress to stop women's quota bill': PM Modi urges people to 'punish maha jungle raj'

Bishnupur:

Continuing his attack on opposition after the constitutional amendment bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) colluded with the Congress to ensure that women's reservation bill fails in the lower House, so that women does not get the justice they deserve.

Speaking at a poll rally in Bishnupur, the prime minister said the Centre wanted more participation of women in India's politics for further development of the country and fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat, but the ruling TMC has betrayed the mothers and sisters of West Bengal. He also alleged that women in West Bengal didn't get their rights because of the TMC, which has constantly looted the people.

"The women of Bengal wanted 33% reservation. Modi ensured this. The women of Bengal wanted it to be implemented from 2029. Modi also made efforts for this. But TMC did not want more of Bengal's daughters to become MLAs and MPs because the daughters of Bengal were challenging their 'Maha Jungle Raj'. Therefore, TMC, along with the Congress, conspired and prevented the law providing 33% reservation for women from being passed," he said.

PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is synonymous with women empowerment, their safety and security, and that is why the saffron party is constantly receiving their support. He also claimed that the BJP is certain to win the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, which is why the TMC is scared and is threatening people.

The TMC has broken all laws to ensure that infiltrators enter West Bengal and later are provided quota based on religion, he said. Launching an all-out attack against Banerjee's party, the prime minister said all "TMC goons" must surrender to the police as they will not be spared after the results are declared on May 4.

PM Modi said TMC does not even care about the Kurmi community and never listens to their grievances, and has provided reservation only to its vote bank. He alleged that both the TMC and the Congress are anti-tribal, and had fielded a candidate against a 'tribal', President Droupadi Murmu, during the 2022 presidential elections.

"Due to the corruption of the TMC government, the women of Bengal do not receive the benefits they receive under the BJP government... If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, poor women will receive free rations, and no one will be able to steal your rations," PM Modi said.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal: April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.