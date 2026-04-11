'TMC destroyed Bengal, in panic mode now': PM Modi vows action against political violence, infiltrators

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is in a 'panic mode' because of the support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is receiving in West Bengal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while promising to improve the law and order in the state. He said the women will be guaranteed safety if the BJP comes to power, adding that it will take action against those involved in political violence.

In his first rally of the day in Purba Bardhaman, the prime minister also promised to expel all infiltrators from West Bengal. Additionally, he said action will also be taken against those who supported the infiltrators and helped them settle down in here, pointing out that even developed countries are against illegal infiltration.

"The BJP will release a White Paper regarding corruption and law and order so that every TMC goon, syndicate, and corrupt MLA or minister can be held fully accountable under the law," PM Modi said, adding that an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will be constituted to investigate political violence.

PM Modi also assured people that the BJP will not stop the schemes launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, but only end TMC's corruption and loot. In addition to this, the BJP will implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in West Bengal in its first cabinet meeting after forming the government, he said.

"In place of the 'Syndicate' system, a transparent tender process will be established for every undertaking," the prime minister said. "Individuals nurtured by the TMC are constantly fighting amongst themselves to seize control of sand mining operations. You are all well aware of the machinations behind the blast that occurred in Katwa. Under the BJP government, strict action will be taken to curb all such criminal activities."

PM Modi's rally in Jangipur

Later in the day, the prime minister addressed another poll rally in Jangipur and said national security has always been a top priority for the BJP. He also promised to bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) once the saffron party returns to power in the state.

He said the BJP will crush the ego of the TMC. Recounting how the TMC defeated the Left alliance in 2021, PM Modi said Banerjee's party will be thrown out of manner in a similar fashion. He said the TMC has become a copy of the Left alliance and the goons of Banerjee's party are now threatening the people of West Bengal.

"TMC has forgotten that West Bengal is the land of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. People of Bengal are not afraid of the TMC. This year, people of Bengal have made up their minds, they will not bow down to TMC's threats and its syndicate. They will not tolerate the atrocities against TMC," PM Modi said, reminding of the violence in Sandeshkhali and the RG Kar incident.

Assembly elections will be held in two phases in West Bengal on April 23 and 29, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.