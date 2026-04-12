'Tukde-tukde gang threatened to snap Siliguri corridor, given Parliament berth': PM Modi attacks TMC

Siliguri:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rebuked Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, accusing it of misrule over the past 15 years and alleging widespread corruption, violence and fear-based politics. Addressing a public meeting in Siliguri ahead of the election in West Bengal, PM Modi said the state had been marked by political violence, intimidation of opposition workers, and a climate of fear.

Modi asserted that opposition workers had been targeted and, in some cases, killed, and said that the situation had become unacceptable. He said that “Bengal will no longer tolerate this,” emphasising a call for change in the state’s political environment.

“TMC people, listen carefully. After May 4, a BJP government will be formed. And TMC will have to give an account of every moment of the last 15 years. They will have to account for every penny. For North Bengal, TMC’s policy has always been to threaten, create fear, keep people frightened and neglect them. Those who speak against TMC face political violence, they are threatened, intimidated, and party workers are even killed. But friends, enough is enough. Bengal will not tolerate this anymore. No more. The BJP’s mantra is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ but in Bengal the BJP formula will be ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and full accountability for TMC’s looters,” he said.

PM Modi rebuked TMC for promoting ‘tukde-tukde’ gang

He further accused TMC of promoting divisive agendas and referenced concerns around national unity and regional security, including remarks about the Siliguri corridor and the Northeast.

“The Tukde-tukde gang had threatened to snap the Siliguri corridor and the TMC rewarded them by sending them to Parliament. Centre is working for the development of the Siliguri corridor, which serves as a gateway to the Northeast,” he said.

PM Modi promises women-focused police support systems

On women’s safety, Modi highlighted incidents of violence and alleged crimes against women in the state, stating that stronger protection mechanisms would be introduced if his party comes to power. He promised measures such as women-focused police support systems and faster justice delivery in cases of crimes against women.

PM Modi also announced that a special commission would be considered to investigate incidents of political violence and that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in criminal and mafia activities.