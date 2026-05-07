Eknath Shinde's helicopter caught in thunderstorm near Kalyan during flight to wedding ceremony

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter was caught in a sudden spell of strong winds and thunderstorm near Maharashtra's Kalyan on Thursday. Acting promptly, the pilot assessed the deteriorating weather conditions and decided not to proceed further in order to ensure complete safety for everyone on board.

Due to poor visibility, heavy gusts and unstable air, the pilot chose to divert the chopper back to Mumbai as a precaution. The aircraft made a safe landing at the Juhu Airport and all passengers, including the Deputy Chief Minister, were reported safe.

Shinde was en route to attend a wedding

According to available information, Shinde had taken off from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad and was headed to Murbad near Kalyan to attend a wedding ceremony. Midway through the journey, the weather suddenly worsened which prompted the quick and calculated decision that helped avoid any risk.