Bomb blasts rock Howrah's Shibpur slums as violence erupts in Bengal, heavy police deployment in area

Kolkata:

Tension gripped the Shibpur slum clusters in West Bengal's Howrah after multiple crude bombs exploded, causing chaos and injuries among residents on Thursday. Eyewitnesses reported bricks flying through the air as the blasts sent people running for cover. The situation turned volatile enough for the police to rush to the spot in large numbers, backed by Rapid Action Force personnel to restore calm.

According to initial information, BJP Minority Cell leader Manoj Khan was the target of a bomb attack. Some miscreants also allegedly attempted to vandalise nearby shops during the chaos. Several people were injured in the violent flare-up, adding to the fear that had already spread across the neighbourhood. The incident occurred days after the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, suffered a major electoral defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Political blame game intensifies

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attacks, escalating political tensions in the region. Local residents claimed that nearly seven crude bombs were detonated during the incident and that at least two rounds of gunshots were fired. Police teams are investigating the claims while maintaining tight vigil in the area, as per officials.

Violence in Bengal after election result

Several incidents of violence have continued to emerge across West Bengal following the announcement of the Assembly election results on May 4. In a shocking development on Wednesday night, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead by unidentified assailants in North 24 Parganas district, police said. The incident took place near Doharia on Jessore Road in Madhyamgram area, when Chandranath Rath, who served as Adhikari's executive assistant, was returning to his flat from Kolkata in a car. According to officials, assailants riding a motorcycle intercepted Rath's vehicle and opened fire at close range before fleeing the scene.

TMC has created 'mafia culture' in Bengal: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the TMC of fostering a "mafia culture" and "maha jungle raj" in the state following the incidents of violence after the election results. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that post-poll violence has been "institutionalised" in West Bengal over the last 15 years and claimed BJP workers and leaders are targeted whenever the TMC suffers electoral setbacks.

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