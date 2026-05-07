Mumbai family deaths: Viscera report finds zinc phosphide during chemical analysis of watermelon

Mumbai:

In a major development to the case in Mumbai's Pydhonie area, where four people died after consuming watermelon, the viscera report on Thursday revealed the presence of Zinc Phosphide—a substance used in the manufacture of rat poison—during the chemical analysis of the watermelon. However, the source of the Zinc Phosphide found in the watermelon is expected to be revealed through the ongoing police investigation.

A couple and their two minor daughters died due to suspected food poisoning from eating watermelon following a family get-together at their home in south Mumbai, police said. The victims, Abdullah (40), his wife Nasrin (35), and daughters Zainab (13) and Ayesha (16), reportedly fell ill shortly after a family get-together they hosted at their JJ Marg residence on April 25, an official said.

The family consumed a main course of 'chicken pulav' along with five other guests, and once the visitors left, they consumed watermelon and began experiencing vomiting and giddiness, he said. DCP Zone 1 Mumbai Pravin Munde earlier said that the investigation into the death of a family of four due to suspected food poisoning is ongoing.

In a self-made video, the DCP said that the family comprised husband, wife and their two daughters. Their post-mortem has been conducted and food samples from their body have been collected as well.

The DCP said that the family had consumed a meal with some relatives at their home and later had a watermelon post midnight. The family was rushed to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and loose motions, where they were declared dead.

Also Read:

Four members of family die of suspected food poisoning in Mumbai after eating biryani, watermelon