How did Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party and Owaisi's AIMIM perform in West Bengal?

Kolkata:

The counting of votes across 293 seats in West Bengal is underway at 77 centres in the state. As per the trends, the BJP is set to form the government in the state, wresting TMC from the power after 15 years. The saffron party is currently leading on 194 seats, leaving way behind the TMC, which is ahead only on 94 seats.

Several other parties are also in the fray, but none appears to be delivering a strong or impressive performance.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are the two key parties in focus. The two parties initially formed an alliance but later parted ways.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party’s performance in Bengal

Humayun Kabir formed the Aam Janata Unnayan Party in 2025 after leaving the TMC. The party contested 182 out of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal. According to current trends, it is leading in two seats—Rejinagar and Nowda—both contested by party chief Humayun Kabir.

Kabir is leading in Rejinagar by a margin of 25,702 votes and in Nowda by 11,828 votes. However, the party is trailing in all other constituencies it contested.

Performance of AIMIM in Bengal

After parting ways with Humayun Kabir’s party, AIMIM went solo and fielded candidates in 12 constituencies: Mothabari, Sujapur, Suti, Raghunathganj, Kandi, Nalhati, Murarai, Asansol Uttar, Habra, Barasat, Basirhat South, and Karandighi.

However, the party is not currently leading in any of the seats it contested.

Record turnout marks two-phase assembly polls amid intense battle

The Assembly elections, conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, recorded an unprecedented voter participation. Data released by the Election Commission showed a turnout of 92.47 per cent, the highest seen since India gained Independence.

The election period was marked by vigorous campaigning from all sides. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded several of its senior leaders, including the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Defence Minister. Their campaign focused on criticising the ruling party over issues such as corruption, law and order, infiltration, women’s safety and unemployment. At the same time, they promoted their welfare programmes and policy initiatives.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the other hand, responded with an equally strong campaign. The effort was led by the Chief Minister along with party MP Abhishek Banerjee. The party raised concerns about alleged harassment linked to the SIR process and highlighted issues related to the treatment of Bengalis. It also criticised what it described as “outsider” involvement in the state’s politics.