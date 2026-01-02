Box Office [January 1, 2026]: Dhurandhar eyes Rs 750 crore in India; Ikkis gets Rs 7 crore opening New Year celebrations powered a box office surge as Dhurandhar stayed unstoppable, Ikkis opened steadily, and Avatar: Fire and Ash raced towards the USD 1 billion global club.

The holiday spirit translated into serious numbers on Thursday, January 1, 2026. With Dhurandhar continuing to roar at the box office, Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis also saw a decent opening.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is raging at the box office internationally. Let's take a look at the box office report card for New Year's.

Dhurandhar box office collection on New Year

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar remains a juggernaut in its fourth week. Despite being nearly a month into its run, the film saw a surge on New Year's Day, earning Rs 15.75 crore as per early estimates. This brings its towering total to Rs 739.00 Cr in India. The film's grip on the Hindi audience remains firm, recording a solid 35.43% occupancy on Thursday, proving that its "blockbuster" status is far from slowing.

Ikkis Day 1 box office collection and occupancy

Sharing the spotlight is the new entrant Ikkis, which made its theatrical debut on the first day of the year. Starring Agastya Nanda and featuring the final performance of the legendary Dharmendra, the war biopic opened to Rs 7 crore according to early estimates. While it faced stiff competition from the Dhurandhar wave, it held its own with a respectable 31.94% Hindi occupancy.

How much did Avatar: Fire and Ash earn worldwide?

Leading the charge on the international front, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash continues its relentless march. The third installment of the Pandora saga is expected to top USD 900 million globally today. In doing so, it has officially overtaken Jurassic World: Rebirth to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2025. With a current Indian total of Rs 159.90 crore, the film is now eyeing a Sunday milestone: passing Lilo & Stitch’s USD 1 billion mark to claim the title of the third-biggest release of the past year.

