Hindutva agenda in focus: Mohan Bhagwat, CM Yogi chart UP poll strategy in high-stakes meeting

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow. Bhagwat is in the state capital as part of a two-day visit linked to the organisation’s centenary year outreach programme. The Chief Minister reached Saraswati Sishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar at around 8 pm, where the meeting took place. The discussion between the two leaders lasted for nearly 40 minutes. No official statement was released about what was discussed.

Bhagwat’s repeated visits to Uttar Pradesh have drawn attention, especially as the state is set to go to the Assembly polls next year. Political observers believe these visits carry significance in view of the upcoming elections.

Earlier in January, the RSS chief was in Mathura for a 10-day stay. In February, he began another tour of the state with a three-day visit to Gorakhpur. His current visit to Lucknow is also being described by the RSS as part of its centenary outreach efforts.

During an event in Lucknow on Tuesday, Bhagwat spoke about issues such as what he termed a declining Hindu population and religious conversions carried out through coercion. He also referred to the need to deport infiltrators and stressed the importance of Hindu unity. Wednesday marked the second and final day of his visit to the state capital.

Mohan Bhagwat- Yogi outline UP 2027 polls vision

According to sources, the meeting between the RSS chief and UP CM focused on preparing a roadmap for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Discussions reportedly centered on how to further energise the Hindutva wave across the state.

Yogi Adityanath has frequently spoken about issues related to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ram Mandir, and Krishna Janmabhoomi. Sources indicate that there was deliberation on advancing this agenda in a coordinated manner.

It is reported that around 200,000 workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh may be assigned significant responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh. These workers are expected to reach out to the general public, communicate government policies and welfare schemes, and connect with beneficiaries.

Discussions held on SIR

The issue of SIR was also discussed during the meeting. Mohan Bhagwat is said to have emphasised that supporters associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party should remain fully engaged regarding SIR, and that coordination between the organisation and the government is essential. Discussions also reportedly covered actions taken against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Sources further suggest that through Yogi Adityanath’s Hindutva agenda, the RSS aims to undertake social engineering in Uttar Pradesh to secure a strong majority for the BJP-led “double engine” government for a third consecutive term in 2027.

Mega event of Hindu groups proposed

According to information received, Mohan Bhagwat conveyed an important message to Yogi Adityanath that a major conference of Hindutva organisations and seers should be organised in Uttar Pradesh in 2026. Religious leaders and Hindu organisations from across the country would be invited, along with RSS office-bearers and senior national leaders of the BJP. The objective of the event would be to promote a message of unity among Hindus ahead of the elections.