PM Modi presents India's MANAV AI vision, bats for ethical, inclusive use at mega summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was proud of India's role in shaping the artificial intelligence revolution, asserting that the country is setting a benchmark built on the principle of “happiness for all, welfare for all.” On the occasion, he presented India's MANAV vision in artificial intelligence that bats of inclusivity and democratisation of AI while safeguarding data rights.

India's MANAV vision for AI

Addressing the gathering on Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Modi unveiled what he described as the MANAV vision.

"Today at the New Delhi AI Summit, I present a MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human in Hindi. In MANAV, M stands for moral and ethical systems. A stands for accountable governance. N stands for national sovereignty. A stands for accessible and inclusive. V stands for valid and legitimate," he said in his address.

"AI should be based on ethical guidance. This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," he added.

The Prime Minister said India, home to the world’s largest young population, has emerged as a hub of vast technology talent and represents one of the largest tech-enabled ecosystems globally.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Three Indian companies have launched their AI models and applications. These models showcase the talent of our youth. They also reflect the solutions that India is offering to the world.

Some countries believe that AI should be developed in a confidential and closed manner. But India is different. We believe AI will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open. Only then will millions of young minds be able to improve it further.

We are entering an era where human and digital intelligence will co create and co evolve. It will make our systems smarter, more efficient and more impactful.

It will open more opportunities for people to take up creative roles. It is a major opportunity for innovation, entrepreneurship and the creation of new industries.

