Ghooskhor Pandat row: Neeraj Pandey withdraws title, assures Supreme Court of no intent to hurt sentiments

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has addressed the controversy surrounding the title of his film Ghooskhor Pandat by submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that the title has now been withdrawn.

In his submission, Neeraj Pandey clarified that the film will no longer carry the title Ghooskhor Pandat. He also told the court that the film is a completely fictional police drama and has no connection with any religion, caste or community. He added that there was no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments and assured that the film has been made purely for entertainment purposes.

The matter is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court today. During the previous hearing, the court had pulled up the filmmaker, observing that it was aware of why such titles are chosen for films. The Supreme Court had also asked the makers to come up with a new title for the film.

This is a developing story.