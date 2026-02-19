Schools in Delhi receive bomb threat amid CBSE exams

New Delhi:

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats amid the ongoing CBSE examinations. As per officials, atleast three schools received bomb threat while students were appearing for their CBSE Class 12 exam 2026. "We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure," the DFS officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Police teams, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administration officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials said. As a precautionary measure, school authorities evacuated students and staff from the premises while search operations were carried out. No suspicious object was found during preliminary searches, officials said, adding that detailed sanitisation checks were being conducted across the campuses, PTI reported.

Police said the cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the e-mails. "The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions," a police officer said, reported PTI. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Over 43 lakh to appear for CBSE exams 2026

Over 43 lakh students have applied to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026. As per CBSE, over 25 lakh (25,08,319) students have applied to appear for Class 10 exam, while 18 lakh (18,59,551) students will appear for Class 12 exam 2026. CBSE 10th and 12th exams are held in single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The candidates will get 15 minutes time for reading the paper.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2026, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.