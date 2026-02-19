DMDK aligns with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly election: What it means for the 2026 battle

Chennai:

In a big development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, actor Vijayakanth’s party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has decided to switch sides. The party has announced that it will form an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the upcoming polls.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth personally met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin to propose joining the alliance.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMDK had contested alongside the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). This is the first instance in DMDK’s political history that it has joined hands with DMK.

Stalin welcomed the move saying he was very happy over DMDK joining the “secular progressive alliance”. Calling Premalatha his sister, Stalin said the coalition will contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu.

"It brings me immense joy that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), founded by ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth — a man who held unwavering love for Muthamizh Arignar Leader Kalaignar and was my dear friend — has today joined the secular progressive alliance! I warmly welcome the capable General Secretary, my beloved sister Mrs. Premalatha Vijayakanth @PremallathaDmdk, who is now skillfully leading the movement founded by brother Captain, along with all the party functionaries," Stalin posted.

"May your arrival — carrying the black and red flag — and this bond of goodwill continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu!” Stalin said. Let us march together to ensure the continuation of the #DravidianModel government and to advance Tamil Nadu in every sphere!” he added.

Why is DMDK important and what will be the impact of this coalition?

Founded in 2005 by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, DMDK has carved out a distinct regional identity as a third force in Tamil Nadu politics with pockets of loyal support, particularly among voters disillusioned with the two major Dravidian parties. While it hasn’t won many seats recently — it drew a blank in both the 2021 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections when allied with other blocs — its grassroots presence and vote share in certain constituencies still make it relevant in tightly fought contests.



DMDK’s inclusion strengthens the DMK-led alliance’s breadth across the state, helping consolidate vote banks that might otherwise fragment in a multi-party race.

Also, this will be DMDK’s first assembly election since Vijayakanth passed away. The party is also expected to garner some sympathy votes and its bonhomie with DMK makes the alliance formidable.

DMDK's performance in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections:

2006: The party contested all 234 seats but won only Vridhachalam, where Vijayakanth himself won by over 13,000 votes. However, the party received 8.38% of votes.

2011: The DMDK forged an alliance with the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK and contested 41 seats. The party won 29 seats with a vote share of 7.88%. Vijayakanth won the Rishivandiyam Assembly constituency by over 30,000 votes. However, the party chose to sit in the opposition.

2016: The party failed to forge an alliance with the Dravidian heavyweights and instead formed the People's Welfare Front with Vaiko's MDMK, GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress, Thirumavalavan's VCK, and the Left parties. However, the experiment fell flat, with the party drawing a blank after polling just 2.41% of the vote.

2021: The DMDK decided to join hands with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and contested just 60 seats but again failed to open its account.