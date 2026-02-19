Bangladeshi man wanted for killing Hindu cop nabbed at Delhi airport, deported

New Delhi:

A Bangladeshi national accused of killing a Hindu police officer in Bangladesh has been arrested in India and deported, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Mahdi Ahmed Reza Hasan, was detained by Delhi Police at the airport in Delhi while allegedly attempting to board a flight to Europe.

Hasan is accused of murdering Sub Inspector Santosh Chowdhury during last year’s nationwide student protests against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Immigration authorities later deported him to Bangladesh.

Hindu cop's killing in Bangladesh

Hasan, a resident of Habiganj district in Bangladesh, is an accused in the killing of Sub Inspector Chowdhury on August 5, 2024. The incident occurred amid widespread protests that eventually led to a regime change in the neighbouring country.

Chowdhury was attacked during violence at the Baniachang police station in Habiganj. His body was later found hanging from a tree. August 5 marked the day Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh, with multiple incidents of arson and looting reported across the country.

A video had then circulated on social media allegedly showed Hasan claiming responsibility for the officer’s killing.

Sub Inspector Chowdhury had been married for less than a year when the violent protests erupted. Three months after his death, his wife gave birth to a son. He was his parents’ only child.

BNP government warns against mob violence

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s new government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has warned that “mob culture” will not be tolerated, amid rising incidents of mob violence, alleged extrajudicial killings and attacks on minority communities.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the senior-most minister in the new administration, said restoring law and order was among the government’s top 3 priorities. He told reporters that the administration would take firm steps to curb mob violence. “Absolutely,” he said when asked whether concrete measures would be taken to address the issue.

