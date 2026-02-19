Reliance to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in AI over next 7 years, says Mukesh Ambani

New Delhi:

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said that Jio, along with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will invest Rs 10 lakh crore over the next seven years, starting this year, to build AI capabilities and infrastructure. The investment underscores the group’s long-term commitment to advancing AI in India. He also said his group aims to reduce the cost of AI, just as it lowered the cost of mobile data in India.

Emphasising that making AI affordable will be crucial in ensuring widespread adoption and equitable access, Ambani said the best of AI is yet to come and that the technology has the potential to usher in an era of “super abundance.”

He reiterated that AI should not remain limited to a select few but should be leveraged to create opportunities and drive inclusive growth.