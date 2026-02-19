Sahibzada Farhan on course to break Virat Kohli’s legendary record in T20 World Cup

New Delhi:

After registering a duck against India in the T20 World Cup 2026, Sahibzada Farhan responded in style with a blistering century in Pakistan’s final group-stage clash against Namibia. Under significant pressure heading into the contest, the opener produced a 58-ball hundred that powered Pakistan to victory and secured their place in the Super Eights. Meanwhile, a loss would have seen USA advance instead, similar to what happened in the 2024 edition.

Meanwhile, following the ton, Farhan has become the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament. He has amassed 220 runs in four matches and is now 100 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. The former India captain holds the record at the moment, having scored 319 runs in the 2014 edition of the tournament. Tillakratne Dilshan and Babar Azam hold the second and third spots.

Most runs in a single edition of the tournament:

Player Runs Year Virat Kohli 319 runs 2014 Tillakratne Dilshan 317 runs 2009 Babar Azam 303 runs 2021 Mahela Jayawardene 302 runs 2010 Virat Kohli 296 runs 2022

Pakistan’s fixtures in Super Eights

Pakistan will begin their Super Eights game against New Zealand on February 21. After the match against the BlackCaps, the Salman Agha-led side will travel to Pallekele to play England and co-host England. Notably, the team finishing on the top two teams will progress to the semi-final, which will be hosted on March 3 and 4, respectively.

Ahead of that, there are several problems that the Men in Green need to address. Babar Azam’s form is one key aspect. He has made just 66 runs in three innings and his place in the playing IX is currently under the scanner. Against Namibia, the prolific batter was demoted as he didn’t even feature despite Pakistan losing three wickets. Following which, Fakhar Zaman’s name has come back into discussion, as he is currently waiting for an opportunity.

On the bowling front, Shaheen Shah Afridi was dropped from the Namibia game and it won’t be surprising if Pakistan stick to the same game plan.

