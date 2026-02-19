Bangladesh starts damage control with BCCI after fallout, Aminul Bulbul runs away to Australia

Dhaka:

After Bangladesh refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, citing security reasons, the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced them with Scotland. In response, it was also more-or-less cleared that India won’t be travelling to the neighbouring country for a white-ball series that is scheduled later in the year. However, things have changed drastically after the Bangladesh general election, in which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) came to power.

Aminul Haque was eventually made the new sports minister, who has already started working on damage control with the BCCI, as he understands the revenue BCB can generate with the Indian team’s arrival. The former Bangladesh football team captain has already outlined his plans and engaged in a ‘friendly talk’ with the Deputy High Commissioner of India.

“Immediately after taking office, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India and discussed resolving the issue through friendly talks. We want to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries and address problems in the sports arena through diplomatic dialogue. In cricket, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with ICC rules through discussion,” Aminul Haque was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Bulbul leaves Bangladesh for Australia

Soon after BNP came to power, Aminul Islam Bulbul handed in his resignation as BCB chief, citing personal reasons and moved to Australia, where his family lives. Speaking on the development, Haque noted that the BCB elections were questionable and now they will set the right standard and decisions will be made after thorough discussions.

"I have said before that the cricket board election was questionable. We will sit down and discuss it. We want to move in the right direction. [Necessary steps] will be taken promptly,” Aminul said.

He also wants Shakib Al Hasan and Musrafe Mortaza to return to the cricketing fold. The former Bangladesh captain, Shakib, has not returned to his country for nearly two years now, while Mortaza hasn’t made any public appearances since the Sheikh Hasina government was ousted. Notably, both cricketers were elected MPs under the Hasina regime.

