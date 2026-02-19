Rashid Khan pays tribute to Jonathan Trott ahead of his final game as Afghanistan coach

Chennai:

Jonathan Trott had a massive influence on Afghanistan cricket as the former England international transformed the side from perennial underdogs into genuine contenders. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Rashid Khan-led side missed the semi-final spot by just a whisker but they made amends with a scintillating show in the T20 World Cup 2024, which was co-hosted by West Indies and USA. In that tournament, Afghanistan qualified for the semi-final and firmly established themselves as a force in world cricket.

Trott was initially set to step down after the 2024 edition but doing so would have meant walking away from a project that was only beginning to flourish. Thus, despite having multiple franchise offers on hand, he continued with the national side. However, part of the journey is the end. With Afghanistan’s group stage exit in the T20 World Cup 2026, Trott is set to finally leave the team after their final group-stage match against Canada.

Ahead of the match, Rashid paid his flowers to Trott, stating that the players will miss his presence in the dressing room and that he had set the right standard and took the time on the right path.

"We have a series against Sri Lanka straight after the World Cup and then the IPL. Tomorrow is Jonathan Trott's last game with us. We've had some unbelievable games and tours with him. He has been someone who has taken Afghanistan cricket to where it is now," Rashid said in the pre-match press conference.

“I think he has worked so hard with every single one. Definitely, everyone around us will miss him so much. He played a main role in taking this team on the right way, right path,” he added.

Will Mohammad Nabi announce retirement? Rashid reacts

Mohammad Nabi’s retirement has been a speculative topic for years now. However, at 41, the all-rounder is in no mood to slow down as Rashid noted that he is still faster than some of the youngsters in the squad.

“I think I need to ask him. Well, individually, everybody knows himself very well, than anybody else to say, it's time for you to go. I think he is still fit. He is still doing well for the team. He is still fielding on the boundary and running better than any other youngster in the team, and I feel like you still have some cricket left, but it's all about individual decision. It's all about till what time you enjoy your cricket. For me personally, till I enjoy, I will play. Once that stops, I don't see myself playing anymore,” Rahsid said.

