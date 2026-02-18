Pakistan hockey captain alleges players made to wash dishes before matches, PM Shehbaz Sharif orders probe

New Delhi:

Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has launched a strong attack on the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) after returning from a turbulent tour of Australia where the team reportedly faced severe mismanagement. Butt revealed that the players did not just have to wander the streets due to a lack of accommodation but even had to "wash dishes before going to play a match". On Thursday morning, he told the media at the Lahore Airport that the federation had been misleading them and said, "enough was enough".

"We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match what result do you expect from us?" Butt asked as per the news agency PTI. His angry remarks highlighted the depth of frustration within the squad following their distressing experience abroad.

Federation under fire amid funding controversy

The PHF has come under severe criticism after the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed that it had released more than Rs 10 million to arrange hotel accommodation for the national team in Australia. However, the players allegedly faced one crisis after another despite this funding.

Stranded at Sydney Airport and denied hotel rooms

The Pakistan hockey team had to wait for 13 to 14 hours at the Sydney Airport before taking their onward flight to Canberra. Matters worsened when the team arrived at their hotel ahead of their FIH Pro League matches, only to be informed that there were no bookings since no advance payment had been made. The players ended up roaming the streets for hours until an alternative stay was arranged.

Airbnb booked for less than required duration

The next afternoon, they had to play their first match against Australia which they lost 2–3. Pakistan lost all its matches during the Australia leg, including games against the hosts as well as Germany. "What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10 days," Butt claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif govt orders inquiry

The Director-General of the Pakistan Sports Board, Noor us Sabah told the media that they were preparing a detailed report for Shehbaz Sharif after he ordered a full inquiry into the matter. Notably, Sharif is the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

Players warned against speaking out

Butt also disclosed that the PHF had warned players of disciplinary action if they spoke to the media. "I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia," he said. He added that the team needed a foreign coach to move forward. "We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players but we need a foreign coach and good management," Butt added.