Pravina Deshpande dies at 60: Revisiting her last role in Taskaree

Veteran actress Pravina Deshpande, known for her work in films like Ready, Gabbar is Back and D-Day, died on February 17. She was 60. Her family shared the news through a note on her Instagram page on Tuesday. While she is mostly known for playing positive characters, her last screen presence in Neeraj Pandey-helmed Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web was loved by fans.

Pravina Deshpande last on-screen appearance in Taskaree

Pravina Deshpande was last seen in the Netflix series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, where she played Hema Khangani. The role now stands as her final on-screen appearance for now. Her small but impactful and layered role in the first episode of the show was much-talked-about. This also happened to be her last post on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of her role, Deshpande had written on February 3: "Sometimes small cameos go a long way as the way they are made. #Taskaree on #Netflix. Big thanks the awesome director #NeerajPanday, wow..! ( would like to work with him again:)) ),#raghavjairath #anushkanand and the whole team. Caring and wonderful people to work with. Special thanks to vickysidana who convinced me for this:)) and and..thank you, you all for showering love and appreciation, as always.. Thank you guys.. it means a lot ..lot..to me."

Across her career, Deshpande worked extensively in Marathi theatre, television and films, before gaining wider recognition in Hindi cinema. Her filmography includes titles like Pariniti, Avagat, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ek Villian and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, among others.

Pravina Deshpande death reason

According to media reports, Deshpande had been battling blood cancer for a prolonged period. She is survived by her husband and two children. "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026," her family wrote in a statement.

Pravina Deshpande: Film industry remembers her

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed condolences in a post on X, writing, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008)." Filmmaker Aditya Kriplani also shared a memory of meeting her during an audition. "Beautiful person. She'd met me in 2017 to audition for our film. It was a very pleasant experience," he wrote.

Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj said, "May her soul rest in peace."

Pravina Deshpande's last rites were held on Tuesday afternoon at the Hindu crematorium in Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri.

