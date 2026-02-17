Pravina Deshpande, Marathi actress last seen in Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree, dies at 60

New Delhi:

Pravina Deshpande, a prominent Marathi cinema and television actress, passed away on Tuesday. The news of her passing has plunged the Marathi film industry into mourning. Her family shared the news on Instagram and Facebook. The actress was cremated this afternoon at a Hindu crematorium.

Despande recently appeared in Emraan Hashmi's series Taskaree. It's worth noting that Pravina Deshpande is known as an artist who has earned a special recognition for her powerful acting and unassuming personality. She is one of those actresses who prioritised the depth of her characters over glamour, portraying each role with complete sincerity.

Pravina Deshpande's family shares post

Pravina Deshpande's family shared an official post on February 17, 2026 to confirm the actress' death. 'It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17 February 2026. Cremation will be held on 17 February at 3:00 pm. Location : Hindu Crematorium, Chakala Parsiwada, Andheri East, Aniruddha, Abhimanyu, Ruchira, Veer Deshpande,' read the caption.

See the post here:

Pravina Deshpande's career

Actress Pravina Deshpande was seen in Salman Khan and Asin's film Ready, in which she played a supporting role. The actress was last seen in a cameo in Neeraj Pandey's web series, Taskaree. She praised Neeraj Pandey on social media, saying she wished to work with him again.

The actress worked in Marathi cinema and television. She was known for her sensitive acting and supporting roles. She appeared in several Marathi films and serials, establishing a distinct identity in the regional entertainment industry. In some projects, she even shared the screen with Hindi actors, which brought her widespread recognition. The news of her passing sent shockwaves through the Marathi and Hindi entertainment worlds.

