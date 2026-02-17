Sidharth Malhotra's father dies; actor pays tribute to his 'rare honesty and integrity' | Read post

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra, passed away this week. He immediately arrived in Delhi to bid his father a final farewell while surrounded by family. According to sources, all funeral rituals have been completed, but Sidharth and Kiara are still spending time with their family. This is a very emotional time for them, as Sidharth was very close to his father.

He also took to his Instagram profile to share a long note for his late father

Sidharth's post for his last

The Kapoor and Sons actor shared several photos and wrote, 'He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall.'

He further wrote, 'Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad.'

Siddharth Malhotra was very close to his father

Sidharth Malhotra has spoken openly about his special relationship with his father in several interviews. He had said in an interview, 'My father is my real hero, my favorite hero.' He considered his father the biggest support system in his life. His father, Sunil Malhotra, a former captain in the Merchant Navy, taught Siddharth the importance of discipline and hard work.

Sidharth's career

Sidharth's career began in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. He subsequently established himself with films like Ek Villain, Shershaah and Mission Majnu. His performance in Shershaah, in particular, was highly praised. In 2023, he married Kiara Advani. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2025.

