Fire breaks out at textile showroom in Kerala's Kozhikode, fire tenders on the spot | VIDEO

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
A textile showroom in Kozhikode caught fire, leading to an immediate response from fire tenders at the scene. Firefighters are actively working to control the blaze, and officials are monitoring the situation.

A screenshot from the video of the incident.
A screenshot from the video of the incident. Image Source : ANI
Kozhikode:

A fire broke out at a textile showroom in Kerala's Kozhikode on Tuesday. As per the information, fire tenders are present at the spot as emergency teams working to contain the blaze. According to local officials, efforts are underway to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. Further details are awaited.

Kerala Fire Kozhikode
