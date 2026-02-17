Fire breaks out at textile showroom in Kerala's Kozhikode, fire tenders on the spot | VIDEO

A fire broke out at a textile showroom in Kerala's Kozhikode on Tuesday. As per the information, fire tenders are present at the spot as emergency teams working to contain the blaze. According to local officials, efforts are underway to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. Further details are awaited.
Kozhikode:
