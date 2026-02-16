Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Inderlok area, firefighting operations underway | Video

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Inderlok area of Delhi on Monday afternoon. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

Here's the video | Watch

Visuals from the scene show thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Peeragarhi triple death case: Accused Kamruddin, alias Baba, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Also Read: Gangster shot dead in Delhi's Rohini Sector 17, Tillu Tajpuria gang under suspicion