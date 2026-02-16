Peeragarhi triple death case: Accused Kamruddin, alias Baba, sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi:

A man accused in the shocking case involving three bodies found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The court’s decision comes as police continue their investigation into the disturbing incident. The accused, identified as Kamruddin, also known as ‘Baba’, was presented before the court following his arrest. According to Sachin Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, the accused allegedly lured people by claiming he could cure serious illnesses.

"He used to trap people by curing illnesses. The people who have come so far have been illness-related. He has been taken into police custody and is being interrogated. We are looking into the financial aspects," said DCP.

“The main method of trapping people that has come to light so far is that he would claim to cure people. If someone has health-related issues, most people we have interacted with so far have said similar things. His card mentions "medicine for every illness" and such things. So, anyone in pain or distress would come to him. But those who have come forward so far have sought him out for illness-related cures. In this case as well, it was similar," he added.

About the incident

Earlier, as many as three persons were found dead inside a parked car in west Delhi, prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found in the Peeragarhi area, and officers are now looking into the role of a Baba who was reportedly seen with the victims before their deaths.

The matter came to light after Delhi Police received a PCR call about three persons lying unconscious inside a vehicle near the Peeragarhi flyover. A police team rushed to the spot and forced the car open.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the bodies of Randhir, Shivnaresh and Laxmi. All three were declared dead at the scene.

Police sources said the car had been parked at the location for nearly an hour before it was checked. Further investigation is underway in the case.