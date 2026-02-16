Trump says Board of Peace members have pledged USD 5 billion for Gaza reconstruction

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the members of the Board of Peace have pledged USD 5 billion for reconstruction of Gaza and humanitarian efforts there. The 79-year-old American president said that the Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential international body in the history, adding that he was honour to serve as its chairperson.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Board of Peace, which was released by him in October last year to end the conflict in Gaza and has been unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has 'unlimited potential'. After its announcement, humanitarian aid was facilitated at 'record speed', he said, adding that it helped in securing the release of every living and deceased hostage.

"Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza — WORLD PEACE!" the Republican leader said, adding that Hamas must uphold its commitment to "full and immediate demilitarization".

"On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and Local Police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," he said.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab of Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

Board of Peace and the Gaza war

The 20-member Board of Peace meeting will be held at the US Institute of Peace. However, there is no clarity on how many members will attend the February 19 meeting. Besides, Trump also didn't provide details on how many nations would contribute personnel to the stabilisation force. However, Indonesia has said that around 8,000 of its troops will likely be deployed in Gaza by June-end.

The Board of Peace attempts to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which has been going on for more than two years. Though the US under Trump has been pushing for a ceasefire, Israel has constantly carried out airstrikes in the region, allegedly killing civilians. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), 591 Palestinians have been killed since October.