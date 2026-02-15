IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Amit Shah congratulates team India for massive victory in thriller game

New Delhi:

Ishan Kishan delivered a masterful 77 off 40 balls on a tricky surface at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, propelling India to 175/7 after Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha put them in to bat. Despite an early blow with Abhishek Sharma falling in the first over, Kishan seized control, outshining Pakistan's spin-heavy attack that limited pace to just two overs. His aggressive knock set a daunting target, proving too steep for the rivals in another International Cricket Council (ICC) event masterclass.

Pakistan's batting collapse in 18 overs

Pakistan crumbled to 114 all out in 18 overs, unable to match India's total as both pacers and spinners struck decisively. Usman Khan's gritty 44 offered brief resistance, but the chase unraveled under pressure. India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah's miserly 2/17 and Axar Patel's crafty 2/19, choked the scoring and triggered a procession of wickets.

Amit Shah congratulates 'Men in Blue'

"Well played Team India. Formats, places and dates may change, but the result of Ind vs Pak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team," Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X.

Put in to bat first at Premadasa Stadium, India stumbled early in their Group A ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, losing opener Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck to captain Salman Agha's last ball of the sixth over. Yet, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma hit back hard, plundering 15 runs off Shaheen Afridi next over to reach 25/1 by the third's end. Kishan then smashed 10 against spinner Abrar Ahmed in the fifth, pushing India to a solid 52/1 at powerplay's close.

Ishan Kishan's record-shattering half-century

Kishan exploded in the following over, drilling three straight boundaries off Abrar to blaze past 50 in just 27 balls- the third-fastest in India-Pakistan T20Is behind Abhishek (24) and Hafeez (23). His explosive 77 off 40 balls, packed with 10 fours and three sixes, lifted India to 92/2 by the 10th over and marked the third-highest individual score in these iconic clashes, trailing only Kohli's 82* and 78*, plus Rizwan's 79*. Saim Ayub's ninth-over strike ended Kishan's stay and the 87-run stand with Tilak, but the damage was done.

Middle-order resilience amid Pakistan fightback

Captain Suryakumar Yadav joined Tilak to rebuild, racing to 125/2 in 14 overs before Ayub struck twice in the 15th- first Tilak for 25 (24 balls, 2x4, 1x6), then Hardik Pandya for a golden duck- slumping India to 126/4. They clawed to 140/4 by the 17th, then grabbed 14 off Abrar in the 18th for 154/4. Usman Tariq removed Suryakumar for 32 (29 balls, 3x4) in the 19th, but Shaheen's final over leaked 16 as India finished at 175/7- the highest team total in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup history.

Saim Ayub starred with 3/25, backed by Usman Tariq (1/24), Shaheen Afridi (1/31), and Salman Agha (1/10), as Pakistan fought to restrict but couldn't contain Kishan's assault. India now eye defending 176 on a pitch favoring their bowlers.​

Standout performers and key stats

Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 32 off 27 for India, while Saim Ayub shone for Pakistan with 3/25. Varun Chakaravarthy added 2/17 to seal the deal. Brief scores: India 175/7 (Ishan Kishan 77; Saim Ayub 3/25); Pakistan 114 all out (Usman Khan 44; Bumrah 2/17, Patel 2/19).