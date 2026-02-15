How can Pakistan get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 after humiliating defeat to India?

New Delhi:

Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February. Pakistan have suffered their biggest-ever T20I loss to India as the Men in Blue won the clash by 61 runs.

With this, Pakistan have suffered their first loss of the tournament as they have four points from three matches. Meanwhile, the loss puts pressure on Pakistan for their chances of qualification in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

How can Pakistan get knocked out from T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan will face Namibia in their last group stage encounter on February 18. If Pakistan lose that game, they will be under major threat of getting knocked out from the group stage itself, as the USA are already on four points with a better Net run rate than them.

Pakistan have slipped down to the third spot in the Group A points table as the USA have taken the second spot from them after their win over Namibia in their last group stage encounter. The USA have four points from four matches with an NRR of +0.787. Meanwhile, Pakistan now have four points from three games and have one fixture left against Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The loss to India has jolted Pakistan's NRR, as, from +0.932, their NRR has gone negative to -0.403.

The USA don't have a match in hand, but Pakistan do have a game up their sleeves. The condition for Pakistan to get knocked out is pretty simple. If they lose to Namibia, they will be out of the World Cup, and the USA will make it through, just like it happened in the T20 World Cup 2024.

More to follow...