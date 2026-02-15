India negotiated trade pacts from 'position of strength': PM Modi slams UPA, hails Budget 2026

New Delhi:

Lauding his government over the recent trade agreements with the United States (US), the European Union (EU) and New Zealand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India negotiated the trade deals from a "position of strength", thanks to the stronger manufacturing sector and the MSMEs (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). He also slammed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and said that the Congress-led alliance left India unable to negotiate from a position of confidence.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, the prime minister said India had hardly achieved anything from long negotiations during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014. However, "political stability and political predictability" have restored the confidence of investors in India, he said, adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to reforms in letter and spirit.

PM Modi's push for defence modernisation

PM Modi once again underlined that his government is committed to the modernisation of defence forces and to strengthen them. He said it is the duty of the government to modernise the defence sector in line with current realities, referring to the recent hike in defence budget. In Union Budget 2026-27, the government allocated Rs 7.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which is a 15 per cent hike than the previous budget.

"But today, that sense of urgency has become a national conviction, a whole-of-society resolve. There is a new confidence in our nation," PM Modi told PTI. "Our national character has revealed itself even in times of different kinds of challenges and we are a bright spot of growth even in difficult global circumstances."

PM Modi's praise for Union Budget 2026

In the interview with PTI, the prime minister also hailed Union Budget 2026, saying it shunned populism and instead channelled record capital outlays into infrastructure to drive jobs and sustainable growth. He said the budget is a reflection of Centre's "governance style and priorities".

"This Budget represents the next level in this journey, imparting momentum to our 'Reform Express.' It is designed to accelerate momentum and prepare our youth for the opportunities of a rapidly changing world," he said.

PM Modi's advise to private sector

PM Modi also advised the private sector to make bold investments to help India take the next leap to Viksit Bharat. He said that "broken and outdated infrastructure" cannot have a place in a developed India, adding that his government has revolutionised the sector with "speed, scale and focus on creating next-gen infrastructure".

Under his government, this sector has seen the "most expansive infrastructure-building effort", PM Modi said. "This reflects a conscious strategic choice to invest in assets that create productivity, jobs, and future economic capacity rather than short-term populism. This shows that our focus is on improving the quality of life for the people, creating jobs for our youth and advancing the nation's progress towards Viksit Bharat," he said.