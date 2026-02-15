'Farmers deserve clarity': Rahul Gandhi ups ante against govt over India-US trade deal, raises 5 questions

New Delhi:

Upping his ante against Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over the recent trade deal between India and the United States (US), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised five questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking clarity for the farmers, whom he reasserted that have been betrayed.

In a long post on X (previously Twitter), the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the issue raised by him are crucial, as they are about whether the central government is giving another country a "long-term grip" on the agricultural system in India. In his first question, Gandhi asked what does DDG mean and whether it means that Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain derived from GM American corn.

Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, further asked what will happen to the soya farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other parts of the country if India allows the import of GM soya oil. He asked what does "additional products", as cited repeatedly by government, includes, and if it signals whether India will "open up pulses and other sensitive crops to US imports".

"What does removing 'non-trade barriers' mean? Will India be pushed to dilute its stand on GM crops, weaken procurement, or undermine MSP and bonuses in the future?" Gandhi asked, "Once this door opens, how do we prevent it from widening every year? Will there be safeguards, or will more crops steadily be put on the table in each negotiation round?"

The India-US trade deal and opposition's charges

Earlier this month, India and the US agreed to a framework for the free trade agreement (FTA). As part of it, India reduced import duties on all US products to zero, while Washington reduced tariffs on Indian products to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The agreement was hailed by PM Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who said it will open new opportunities for Indian businesses.

However, the opposition has constantly criticised the government over the trade deal, alleging that the Centre has compromised over the interests of farmers. The opposition has alleged that the government "surrendered" in front of President Donald Trump's administration, an allegation denied by the Centre.

In its clarification, the government has repeatedly said that the interests of farmers are being protected, and were considered while finalising the deal.