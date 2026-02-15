Gujarat road accident: Three youth killed as car collides with railway bridge in Rajkot.

Rajkot:

In the early hours of Sunday (February 15), a horrific road accident unfolded on the Jetalsar Junction railway bridge in Jetpur city of Gujarat's Rajkot district. Four friends, returning from the vibrant Maha Shivratri fair at Bhavnath in Junagadh, were travelling in a car when tragedy struck. The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating the bridge amid heavy festival traffic, slamming into the sturdy bridge structure with devastating force. The impact was so severe that the car literally split into two halves, scattering wreckage across opposite sides of the road. Local residents and passing motorists alerted authorities, who rushed to the scene to find a chaotic tableau of twisted metal and the injured.

Victims and immediate aftermath

Among the occupants, 21-year-old Muskan Bagda from Raydi village and 20-year-old Arun Vala from Navagadh perished instantly at the crash site. Jaydeep Chauhan, another friend, suffered critical injuries and was urgently rushed to Jetpur Government Hospital, but he succumbed during treatment. The sole survivor, Amit Parmar, sustained serious injuries and remains under care at a hospital in Junagadh, fighting for recovery. Police quickly secured the area, deploying a crane to remove the mangled vehicle parts and restore traffic flow after temporary congestion disrupted the busy route. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, with legal proceedings underway.

Police investigation and festival context

Jetpur taluka police have registered a case and launched a thorough probe into the incident. Preliminary reports point to the driver losing control as the primary cause, but officers are examining all angles, including road conditions, speed, and possible fatigue from the late-night drive following the festival. The crash occurred during peak Maha Shivratri celebrations, when thousands of devotees flood the roads, heightening risks on stretches like the Jetalsar bridge. "We're investigating every detail to prevent such heartbreaking losses," a police officer stated, underscoring the department's commitment to road safety amid festive surges.