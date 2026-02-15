Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs PAK Live score: Colombo weather in focus as India, Pakistan renew T20 World Cup rivalry
 Live now

IND vs PAK Live score: Colombo weather in focus as India, Pakistan renew T20 World Cup rivalry

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

IND vs PAK Live score: India and Pakistan will renew rivalry today at the T20 World Cup as two teams face off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India are leading 7-1 in the shortest format in the World Cup. Can Pakistan repeat their 2021 heroics today?

IND vs PAK live cricket score
IND vs PAK live cricket score Image Source : PTI
Colombo:

IND vs PAK Live score: India and Pakistan lock horns today in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have won their first two matches and in terms of qualification to the next round, there is not much at stake. However, when it is India vs Pakistan, outside noise matters a lot and in this case, it is more political than cricket. Nevertheless, cricket on the field will matter at least today and the players will be under pressure to perform to the best of their ability.

India and Pakistan last faced each other in the Asia Cup when the two teams locked horns as many as three times in 15 days. On all three occasions, India ended up winning and there was more drama as both teams refused to shake hands at the toss and after the match as well. Even the players had a go at each other, with Haris Rauf also being fined, while Sahibzada Farhan and Suryakumar Yadav were warned for their actions. All eyes will be on Surya and Salman today at the toss to see whether they shake hands.

Recent Form

As far as recent form is concerned, India defeated the USA and Namibia comfortably by 29 and 93 runs respectively. 

Pakistan won by three wickets against the Netherlands, while they breezed past the USA by 32 runs.

Head to Head

India have won seven out of eight matches and their only loss against Pakistan came at the T20 World Cup in 2021.

 

Live updates :IND vs PAK Live score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 5:26 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India likely to make two changes in playing XI

    India are likely to make at least two changes to their playing XI. Abhishek Sharma is set to make his return to the playing XI, after missing out on the match against Namibia due to a stomach infection. Kuldeep Yadav, in the meantime, is expected to replace Arshdeep Singh.

  • 5:23 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What to expect from the match?

    The Suryakumar Yadav-led side produced the most number of 200+ totals in the last two years. However, they need to change the approach tonight as a relatively low-scoring game is expected. Anything close to 180 runs could do the job as spinners likely to take the centre stage. 

  • 5:20 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Guys, is it raining?

    No, the good news is, it is not raining but the covers are kept right beside the pitch. The ground is being decked up for a special performance from rapper Hanumankind. In the meantime, both teams have reached the ground an are practising on the other side of the ground. Positive news all around so far. 

  • 5:15 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the hype around Usman Tariq?

    Usman Tariq emerged as the most discussed cricketer ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. The star spinner is fairly new to international cricket, having played just four T20Is but his action is what made him extremely popular. He has a slinging action and even pauses before delivering, which can be hard to read. 

  • 5:07 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What's the biggest talking point?

    Well, Colombo's weather is arguably the most searched topic on Google today. The good news is, it hasn't rained in Colombo in the evening so far and there's a chance of a shower at around 5:30 pm. It is likely to last around 30 mins. It might result in a delayed start but a complete match is expected. 

  • 5:03 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Hello and Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. The 27th match of the tournament will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams have won their respective two matches so far and irrespective of the result of this game, they are likely to qualify for the Super 8 round. Nevertheless, the pressure will be on players to perform in the big ticket clash. Who will step up for India and Pakistan? Who can be a match-winner? Will it rain in Colombo today? We will bring you all the updates. Stay tuned,.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ind Vs Pak India Vs Pakistan Suryakumar Yadav Salman Ali Agha T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\