IND vs PAK Live score: Colombo weather in focus as India, Pakistan renew T20 World Cup rivalry

Colombo:

IND vs PAK Live score: India and Pakistan lock horns today in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup. Both teams have won their first two matches and in terms of qualification to the next round, there is not much at stake. However, when it is India vs Pakistan, outside noise matters a lot and in this case, it is more political than cricket. Nevertheless, cricket on the field will matter at least today and the players will be under pressure to perform to the best of their ability.

India and Pakistan last faced each other in the Asia Cup when the two teams locked horns as many as three times in 15 days. On all three occasions, India ended up winning and there was more drama as both teams refused to shake hands at the toss and after the match as well. Even the players had a go at each other, with Haris Rauf also being fined, while Sahibzada Farhan and Suryakumar Yadav were warned for their actions. All eyes will be on Surya and Salman today at the toss to see whether they shake hands.

Recent Form

As far as recent form is concerned, India defeated the USA and Namibia comfortably by 29 and 93 runs respectively.

Pakistan won by three wickets against the Netherlands, while they breezed past the USA by 32 runs.

Head to Head

India have won seven out of eight matches and their only loss against Pakistan came at the T20 World Cup in 2021.