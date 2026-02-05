Israeli military eliminates Hamas terror cell chief Muhammad Issam Hassan al-Habil in major Gaza strike The IDF has eliminated Hamas terror cell chief Muhammad Issam Hassan Al Habil, who murdered IDF soldier Noa Marciano. The Israeli military also confirmed that Al Habil played an important role in the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv (Israel):

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have achieved another significant breakthrough in Gaza as they eliminated Muhammad Issam Hassan Al Habil, the chief of a Hamas terror cell, in a targeted attack. He was the same militant responsible for the brutal killing of IDF observer Corporal Noa Marciano, who had been held captive by Hamas. According to the IDF, the strike was carried out in direct response to a clear violation of the ceasefire by Hamas. In a joint operation involving the IDF and Israel Security Agency, Al Habil was neutralised in Gaza City's Shati Camp.

Key role in the Oct 7 massacre

The Israeli military confirmed that Al Habil played an important role in the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023. He had orchestrated the abduction of 19-year-old Marciano from the Nahal Oz outpost during the deadly attack. With Al Habil's death, the Marciano family has received a measure of solace after enduring an extended period of grief and trauma.

How Al Habil was killed

The IDF and Shin Bet executed a coordinated airstrike on 4 February in the Shati Camp area of Gaza City. The intelligence-based strike successfully targeted Al Habil, who had previously murdered Noa Marciano inside the Al Shifa Hospital. According to Noa's father, a doctor had injected air into her veins leading to her death. Noa was one of several women taken hostage on 7 October, but she was the only one who did not return alive. Al Habil emerged as a high-priority target for Israeli forces after he was linked to a shooting incident that left an IDF reserve officer critically injured. The attack was seen as another violation of the ceasefire by Hamas.

Action against Hamas will continue

The IDF stated that operations against the perpetrators of the October 7 attack will continue without pause. The killing of Al Habil marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victims. For the Marciano family, this development offers partial justice and an emotional moment of closure. Noa's parents, who suffered immense pain, said they finally feel a small sense of relief. The pursuit of justice in Noa's memory continues as Israel remains resolute in confronting Hamas terrorists.

