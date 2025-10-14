Israel-Hamas conflict: Hostages and prisoners are freed, but lingering issues that may threaten Gaza ceasefire Gaza ceasefire advanced to a crucial step on Monday, but complex issues remain unresolved, including whether Hamas will disarm, who will govern Gaza, and the broader question of Palestinian statehood.

Gaza:

Israel and Hamas advanced a crucial first step in the fragile Gaza ceasefire on Monday by releasing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the US-brokered agreement could lead to a permanent end to the two-year conflict that devastated the Palestinian territory.

However, complex issues remain unresolved, including whether Hamas will disarm, who will govern Gaza, and the broader question of Palestinian statehood. These uncertainties highlight the temporary nature of the agreement, which for now merely pauses the deadliest conflict in the history of Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel hostages freed

For Israelis, the release of the 20 remaining living hostages brought elation and a sense of closure, though families vowed to continue seeking the return of deceased hostages still in Gaza. The freed hostages were all male, and thousands attended public screenings to witness reunions with their families.

Unlike previous releases, Hamas held no ceremonies; families were first shown their loved ones via video calls from masked militants before their return. The plight of the hostages had widespread support in Israel, with thousands joining weekly protests demanding their release.

Who will rebuilt war-ravaged Gaza?

Four deceased hostages were returned to Israel on Monday, with another 24 to follow as part of the first phase. This phase also requires Israel to allow a surge of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

While the release sparked celebrations in Gaza for returning prisoners, the suffering of war-weary Palestinians continues. Israeli bombardment has left Gaza’s economy and infrastructure in ruins, basic services disrupted, and many homes destroyed. The question of who will fund reconstruction remains uncertain.

Israel's tensions with Arab nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament that the ceasefire “ends the war by achieving all our objectives.” Critics had accused him of prolonging the conflict for political reasons, which he denied. Israel had pledged not to end the war until all hostages were freed and Hamas was defeated.

The conflict began with Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, which killed 1,200 people and took 251 captives. Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed over 67,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The war has also affected the wider Middle East, with clashes involving Israel, Lebanese Hezbollah, Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, and Iran itself.

Around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners were freed, greeted by large crowds in Beitunia (West Bank) and Khan Younis (Gaza). Prisoners included 250 serving life sentences for attacks on Israelis and 1,700 detained during the war without charge.

Unresolved issues: Who will rule Gaza, Palestinian statehood

Despite US President Donald Trump’s optimism about the Gaza ceasefire, several difficult issues remain unresolved. One of the most contentious is Israel's demand that a weakened Hamas disarm. Hamas has refused, insisting that Israel fully withdraw its troops from Gaza.

So far, Israeli forces have pulled back from much of Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis, and other areas. However, troops remain stationed in most of Rafah in the south, towns in Gaza’s far north, and along the entire Gaza-Israel border.

The future governance of Gaza is still unclear. Under the US-brokered plan, an international body would oversee the territory, supervising Palestinian technocrats handling day-to-day administration. Hamas, however, maintains that Gaza’s government should be determined by Palestinians themselves.

The plan also proposes a future role for the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas, a step Netanyahu has long opposed — but it would require the authority to implement reforms.

The agreement calls for an Arab-led international security force in Gaza, working alongside Palestinian police. Israeli forces would withdraw gradually as these forces are deployed. Around 200 US troops are currently in Israel to monitor the ceasefire.

The plan also raises the possibility of a future Palestinian state, a provision that remains a major obstacle for Netanyahu and complicates the long-term prospects of the ceasefire.

With inputs from AP