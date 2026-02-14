Gangster shot dead in Delhi's Rohini Sector 17, Tillu Tajpuria gang under suspicion

New Delhi:

A gangster was shot dead in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 17 around 7 pm on Sunday. Police have begun an investigation into the case. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, who had several criminal cases registered against him.

Which gang was Sahil linked to, and who is suspected?

According to police sources, Sahil was associated with the Gogi gang, and it is suspected that shooters from the Tillu Tajpuria gang carried out the murder. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

About the Tillu Tajpuria gang

The Tillu Tajpuria gang is a notorious criminal gang in the Delhi-NCR region, known for various illegal activities. The gang was named after its leader, Tillu Tajpuria, who is now deceased. Its main activities include extortion, murder and shootings, land grabbing, kidnapping, illegal arms use, drug trafficking, and other crimes.

In 2021, Tillu Tajpuria was named as the main accused in the killing of Jitender Gogi inside the Rohini Court complex. Later, on May 2, 2023, Tillu Tajpuria was brutally murdered inside Tihar Jail, allegedly by members of the Gogi gang. After his death, his associates have continued operating the gang in his name.

A gang war between the Tillu and Gogi gangs has been ongoing since 2010, resulting in more than 50 killings so far. Following the latest incident, panic has spread in the area, with residents questioning when such gang wars will end and urging Delhi Police to take stricter action to curb such violence.

Tajpuriya was brutally killed inside jail

Tajpuriya was killed, allegedly on May 2, by four members of the rival Gogi gang Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan. He was stabbed "92 times" with injuries found on his head, chest and back. Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case. The four have been shifted to four different jails in Mandoli, Tihar and Rohini. Tillu Tajpuria murder case: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two more accused from jail. The arrest was made on the charges of putting a sheet on the jail's CCTV and hiding weapons. The arrested accused were identified as Chavanni and Ata ur Rehman. They will be produced before the Patiala Court for their custody.