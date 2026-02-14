Aap Ki Adalat: Priyanka Gandhi is more confident than Rahul in Parliament, says Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firebrand MP Nishikant Dubey has made several sensational revelations in Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and described Rahul Gandhi as "a non-serious man who needs prompting while speaking in Parliament." The BJP MP said when Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Congress, he used to prompt Rahul Gandhi during his speeches.

"If you ask me to compare Rahul with Priyanka Gandhi, I would say Priyanka looks more confident inside Parliament. Rahul is even angry with me for saying this. How can he run the Congress party if he behaves like this?" said the BJP MP.

When Rajat Sharma asked whether Priyanka told him to hold one of the books properly when he was quoting from books relating to Nehru and Edwina Mountbatten and the 1962 India-China war, Dubey replied, "No, she was probably worried if I would name Robert Vadra." (laughs)

"Sonia Gandhi has two tasks left. One, apne bete ko set karna, aur two, apne daamaad (Robert Vadra) ko bhent karna. Beta set nahin ho raha hai aur damaad ko jo bhent diya, woh ED, CBI ke chakkar laga raha hai. Lekin Soniaji ko bhi pata hai ki maine yeh baaten sahi kahi. Unko lagta hai ki kuch bhi ho yeh aadmi (Dubey) Parliament me sahi kehta hai."

(She wants to make her son successful and hand gifts to her son-in-law. Her son is yet to succeed, and the son-in-law is making rounds of ED and CBI for the gifts. Soniaji knows I have said this correctly. She feels this man (me) is saying the right things in Parliament.

Nishikant Dubey went on: "When she came out of the House in 2024 after the interim budget speech, I met her. She told me, I am going to Rajya Sabha. That day, she was not well. When I queried her about her health, she held my hand and said, tumhare jaise aadmi ko Parliament me aana chahiye."

Rahul Gandhi's clothes

The BJP MP said, "Rahul, who claims to be the Prime Minister-in-waiting, should not wear 'fatichar' (shabby) clothes inside Parliament. The souls of our freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for swadeshi and khadi, must be turning in their graves (unki aatma marod-ti hogi) watching Rahul coming to Parliament wearing 'fatichar' pants and t-shirts. He claims to be PM-in-waiting and de facto PM. He has leaders like Randip Surjewala and KC Venugopal who stand and shout when he speaks. In my entire life in Parliament, I never wore any other clothes except kurta and pyjama."

When Rajat Sharma asked him about his pictures on social media in which he was shown wearing Armani suits and Louis Vuitton T-shirts, Dubey replied, "When did I say that I am a poor man? I said what clothes should be worn inside Parliament?. It is the question of the dignity of Parliament. It does not matter what clothes you wear in your personal life, but since he is the Leader of the Opposition, the dignity of Parliament matters."

Mahua Moitra in trouble

Nishikant Dubey spoke in detail about the 'cash-for-query' charges that he had levelled against his bete noire, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. It was on Dubey's complaint to the Ethics Committee that the Lok Sabha expelled Mahua Moitra from the House.

Dubey revealed that he had met Mahua Moitra recently at a wedding and had spoken to her several times.

Dubey said, "We talk when members meet one another across-the-party lines. Four or five persons met me on her behalf. Ek shaadi mein woh mujh se mili thi. I asked my senior leadership what to do about her. I was told it is now the party's fight (party ki ladaai) because Parliament had taken a decision. My senior leader said there is no problem talking to her, but considering the image that you have, one, without saying so, you have become the unofficial spokesperson of the party, and two, no amount of persuasion (saam, daam, dand, bhed) can stop you in your tracks, so the fight will continue. Isliye baat aagey nahin badhi" (that's why there was no progress in talks).

On the "cash-for-query" issue, the BJP MP had a dire prognostication about his bete noire.

Dubey said, "Since Parliament decided to expel her on the basis of the Ethics Committee recommendation, the Supreme Court okayed it, and the Lokpal too has taken it up, a chargesheet may come up any day soon. If the charges are proved, she may have to go to jail for seven years and may be disqualified from standing in election for six years. In all, nearly 15 years of her career will be wasted."

Dubey said Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government has filed 52 cases against him, his 87-year-old mother, his wife, and his brother.

"The state government has already spent Rs 60-70 crore on lawyers' fees and litigation," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's surrender charge

On Rahul Gandhi's charge in Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "surrendered" to the US while concluding the India-US trade deal, Nishikant Dubey replied, "The Indian government surrendered when his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was seeking a supercomputer from the US; India surrendered when wheat was procured from the US under PL480 law by his grandmother Indiraji; India surrendered when the Chakulia airbase in Jharkhand was provided to the US Air Force in 1961; and India surrendered when the US was allowed to install a nuclear device (plutonium isotope generator) on Nanda Devi in the Himalayas, because of which people living on the banks of rivers in North India are still dying of cancer."

"Compared to these, this man (Modi) showed his tenacity and forced Donald Trump to agree to the India-US trade deal," Dubey said.