UP sets statewide transport fairs on Feb 20-21: Unlock one-time tax relief for commercial vehicles.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a major overhaul in its transport taxation regime by implementing a 'One-Time Tax' (Van Time Tax) system, aimed at simplifying payments and boosting revenue. To educate vehicle owners and resolve queries, statewide Transport Fairs will be held at all district Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Assistant RTOs (ARTOs) on February 20 and 21, 2026.

On-site solutions and commissioner's appeal

Officials will address doubts instantly during the fairs, covering tax calculations, payments, deadlines, registrations, vehicle category changes, and adjustments. Transport Commissioner Kinjal Singh urged all vehicle owners and transport business stakeholders to attend and leverage the new system, which is now live on the vehicle portal for seamless digital payments.​

Expanded coverage for public service and commercial vehicles

Last month, amendments to Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1997, brought hire/reward vehicles under the one-time tax umbrella, including two-wheelers, three-wheeler motor cabs, motor cabs up to Rs 10 lakh and above (excluding three-wheelers), maxi cabs, construction equipment, special purpose vehicles, goods vehicles up to 3,000 kg and 3,000-7,500 kg, and state transport public service vehicles. This shift replaces cumbersome repeated payments with a single fee based on vehicle value or type, promoting transparency and efficiency.

Key objectives and benefits

The initiative seeks to relieve owners from complex recurring taxes, streamline administration, and strengthen revenue collection amid EV subsidies straining budgets. Fairs will also handle related issues like driving licenses and vehicle fitness checks on the spot.

Check highlights of the upcoming events:

Aspect Details Dates February 20-21, 2026 Locations All district RTOs and ARTOs in Uttar Pradesh Focus One-Time Tax info, dues clearance, queries on payments and registrations Additional Services Driving licenses, fitness certificates and category conversions

​This move builds on prior expansions of one-time taxes for non-transport vehicles, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leader in digitised, user-friendly taxation.