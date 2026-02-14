Bangladesh's people come first: Tarique Rahman's one-line reply on India-Bangladesh ties

New Delhi:

In his first press conference after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) win, Tarique Rahman delivered a clear and concise message on Bangladesh’s foreign policy priorities, placing national interest above all else. Responding to a question about the future of relations between India and Bangladesh, Rahman said, “For us, Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh come first. Whatever is best for Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy.”

When asked how he would balance relations among India, Pakistan, and China, Rahman appeared cautious. He declined to elaborate, stating that the question had already been answered in his previous remarks.

‘Good governance is our priority’

Highlighting domestic challenges, Rahman acknowledged that Bangladesh is currently facing economic pressures and law-and-order concerns. He said that improving governance would be at the heart of BNP’s agenda.

“Our priority is to ensure good governance,” he said, adding that strengthening institutions and addressing economic instability would be key focus areas. On relations with China, Rahman noted that Beijing is already involved in several development projects in Bangladesh. He expressed hope that cooperation would continue and expand in the future for mutual benefit.

On Sheikh Hasina’s extradition

Addressing a sensitive political issue, a journalist questioned whether a BNP-led government would seek the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India.

The query referenced demands from some protest groups who have called for her return to face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

“It will depend on the legal process,” he said.