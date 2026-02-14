From PL-480 to Nanda Devi: Nishikant Dubey lists Congress-era 'surrenders' in Aap Ki Adalat to counter Rahul

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey strongly rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “surrendering” to the United States while finalising the India–US interim trade agreement. Responding to the allegation, Dubey said historical decisions taken during Congress governments reflected greater concessions to the US, arguing that comparisons should be made in a broader political context.

He said, “Indian government surrendered when his father (Rajiv Gandhi) was seeking supercomputer from the US, India surrendered when wheat was procured from the US under PL480 law by his grandmother Indiraji, India surrendered when Chakulia airbase in Jharkhand was provided to US Air Force in 1961, India surrendered when the US was allowed to install a nuclear device (plutonium isotope generator) on Nanda Devi in Himalayas, because of which people living on the banks of rivers in North India are still dying of cancer.”

“Compared to these, this man (Modi) showed his tenacity and forced Donald Trump to agree to the India-US trade deal,” Dubey added.

Rahul Gandhi calls trade pact “one-sided”

The sharp exchange follows Rahul Gandhi’s criticism in the Lok Sabha, where he described the India-US interim trade deal as unequal and damaging to national interests. Gandhi alleged that the agreement compromised India’s energy security, farmers’ welfare and digital sovereignty.

In posts on X after his speech, he questioned whether India would retain autonomy over oil purchases and accused the government of allowing Washington excessive influence over economic decisions. He said the future of 140 crore Indians had been “mortgaged” under pressure and claimed no Prime Minister would agree to such a deal without facing a “chokehold”.

Heated scenes in Lok Sabha over remarks

Gandhi’s statements triggered strong protests from treasury benches during the debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to the language used against the Prime Minister and demanded that certain remarks be removed from official records a request later accepted by the Chair.

Despite the expunction, Gandhi reiterated his allegations on social media, maintaining that the agreement reflected unequal negotiations.

Congress raises concerns over data, tariffs and agriculture

During his speech, Gandhi argued that India’s vast data resources should remain under domestic control and alleged that the government had relaxed safeguards such as data localisation requirements and digital taxation measures.

He also claimed tariff structures had shifted unfavourably, allowing American goods easier access to Indian markets. Referring to interactions with industry representatives, he said sectors such as textiles could face serious consequences due to tariff changes.

Gandhi further warned that opening agricultural markets to mechanised American products could adversely affect Indian farmers, including maize, soybean and cotton growers.

Government benches reject allegations

Members of the ruling alliance rejected the accusations, saying serious claims were being made without evidence. Senior BJP leaders raised procedural objections in the House, while ministers insisted debates should remain focused on the Union Budget discussion.

Dubey’s response outside Parliament added a political counterattack, framing the current agreement as a result of firm negotiations rather than compromise.