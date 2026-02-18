65-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangles wife to death in Bengaluru; arrested

Bengaluru:

A 65-year-old retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their apartment in Bengaluru, police said. The incident was reported around 11 am within the limits of the Avalahalli police station.

The accused, identified as Nageshwar Rao, allegedly strangled his wife, Sandya Sri, using a towel at their residence in the Bommehalli area. Police said Rao was taken into custody from the spot.

Retired ISRO employee was undergoing treatment for depression

According to preliminary investigations, Rao was undergoing treatment for depression and was under severe mental distress. Police said he allegedly intended to end his own life after killing his wife. "He was reportedly depressed and distressed. He allegedly planned to take his life after the incident. At present, there appear to be no other major reasons behind the act," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

After the alleged murder, Rao reportedly stayed inside the apartment and later contacted an acquaintance, who alerted the police. A team from Avalahalli police station reached the spot, confirmed Sandya Sri's death, and took Rao into custody.

The couple's daughter, who is currently in the United States, has been informed about the incident, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Avalahalli police station, and further investigation is underway.

