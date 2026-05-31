Rajeev Krishna appointed UP DGP: Know all about state's first permanent police chief since 2022

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed 1991-batch IPS officer Rajeev Krishna as the state's new Director General of Police (DGP), bringing to an end nearly four years of uncertainty over the state's top police post. His appointment makes him the first permanent police chief in Uttar Pradesh since 2022.

Krishna had been serving as acting DGP since May 2025 after succeeding Prashant Kumar. He is also currently the Director General of the Vigilance Establishment. With retirement due in June 2029, he is set to lead the country's largest police force for almost three years.

Rajeev Krishna appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP

The appointment marks the conclusion of a prolonged period during which Uttar Pradesh operated without a regular DGP.

The last permanent police chief was Mukul Goel, who was removed from the post in 2022. Since then, the state has been led by four acting DGPs: D S Chauhan, R K Vishwakarma, Vijay Kumar and Prashant Kumar.

Krishna's elevation is being viewed as a move aimed at bringing stability and continuity to the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh Police at a time when issues such as organised crime, cybercrime, police modernisation and law and order remain key priorities.

Key role in UP Police recruitment

One of the major responsibilities entrusted to Rajeev Krishna came after the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination in 2024 following allegations of a paper leak.

He was tasked with overseeing the fresh recruitment process.

Under his supervision, more than 60,000 constables were recruited through a process that received praise for transparency, efficiency and stringent monitoring mechanisms.

The exercise was widely regarded as one of the most closely scrutinised recruitment drives undertaken by the state police in recent years.

Career spanning more than three decades

Rajeev Krishna has served in several important operational and leadership positions during his career of more than 30 years.

He has worked as Superintendent of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police in districts including Mathura, Etawah, Agra, Noida and Lucknow.

He also headed the Uttar Pradesh Police Academy, where he played an important role in training and mentoring young police officers.

One of the defining phases of his career came in 2004 when he served as SSP Agra. During that period, he led multiple operations against notorious kidnapping gangs active in the ravines of western Uttar Pradesh.

Role in anti-terror and border security operations

Krishna is credited with laying the foundation of Uttar Pradesh's anti-terror infrastructure as the founding chief of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad.

His tenure helped shape the agency's operational structure and strengthen its counter-terror capabilities.

At the national level, he also served as Inspector General (Operations) in the Border Security Force. In that role, he oversaw operations along both the Indo-Pakistan and Indo-Bangladesh borders.

During his tenure with the BSF, he implemented sensor-based surveillance systems under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System, an initiative aimed at improving border security and operational efficiency.

Focus on technology-driven policing

Within policing circles, Rajeev Krishna is widely known for encouraging the use of technology in law enforcement.

As Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, he launched Operation Pehchaan, a mobile-based platform developed to identify and monitor repeat offenders.

He also promoted digitisation initiatives such as e-Malkhana for managing case property records and strengthened online monitoring systems for women's beat policing and Anti-Romeo squads.

Krishna has additionally been associated with efforts to improve cybercrime prevention and investigation capabilities through awareness campaigns and specialised training programmes for police personnel.

Education and background

Born in Lucknow on June 20, 1969, Rajeev Krishna holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

After clearing the Civil Services Examination in 1991, he joined the Indian Police Service and went on to build a reputation as an officer known for his professional approach, clean image and strong operational credentials.

He was also among the youngest IPS officers in the state during the early years of his career.

With several major challenges facing the police force, including cybercrime, organised crime and modernisation, Krishna's appointment is expected to provide continuity at the top while further strengthening technology-led policing initiatives and the force's operational capabilities.

Inputs by: Vishal Singh

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad student murder: Main accused killed in police encounter, constable injured